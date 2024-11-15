Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Update

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,600 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 298,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Artemis Gold Price Performance

Shares of ARGTF opened at $8.35 on Friday. Artemis Gold has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65.

Artemis Gold Company Profile

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company holds equity ownership interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focus on exploration and development of gold properties in Bulgaria. It holds 100% interest in the Blackwater Gold Project located in central British Columbia.

