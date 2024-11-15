Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Update

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,600 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 298,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Artemis Gold Price Performance
Shares of ARGTF opened at $8.35 on Friday. Artemis Gold has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65.
Artemis Gold Company Profile
