Archer Investment Corp Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.71. 169,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,911. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.85 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

