Archer Investment Corp Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,746,569. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

