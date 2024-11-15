Archer Investment Corp Acquires 6,485 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned 0.66% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, WPWealth LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:UJUL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.56. 2,998 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

