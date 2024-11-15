Archer Investment Corp Acquires 117 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HDV traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $117.94. The company had a trading volume of 23,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,085. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.63. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $96.63 and a 12-month high of $119.93.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

