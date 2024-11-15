Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The trade was a 14.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

NYSE ADM opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.73. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

