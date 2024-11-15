Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 607 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1,832.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 14,626 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 346.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 96,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,258,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TDVG opened at $41.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $41.54.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.