Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSMQ. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,885,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,076.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 79,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSMQ opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.