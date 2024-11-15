Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 3,613.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,755 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 245.4% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $230,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $48.03 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $48.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.