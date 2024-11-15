Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2,981.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average of $105.06. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $85.02 and a 52 week high of $114.56. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

