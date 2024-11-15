Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Stock Price Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.25). Approximately 31,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 66,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.38).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.05) price target on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Aptitude Software Group Price Performance

About Aptitude Software Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 337.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 348.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,125.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.

