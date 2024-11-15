Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Stock Price Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.25). Approximately 31,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 66,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.38).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.05) price target on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on APTD
Aptitude Software Group Price Performance
About Aptitude Software Group
Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aptitude Software Group
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.