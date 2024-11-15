Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Raised to Hold at UBS Group

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $164.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $85.84 and a twelve month high of $168.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $840,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 38.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 34,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 178,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 143,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 445.8% in the second quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 21,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

