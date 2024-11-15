Anthony Keathley Sells 729 Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) CAO Anthony Keathley sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $50,191.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,578.30. This trade represents a 25.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
StepStone Group Trading Up 1.9 %
StepStone Group stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.94 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group LP has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $70.38.
StepStone Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.
STEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.
StepStone Group Company Profile
StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.
