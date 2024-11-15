Anthony Keathley Sells 729 Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) CAO Anthony Keathley sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $50,191.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,578.30. This trade represents a 25.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

StepStone Group Trading Up 1.9 %

StepStone Group stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.94 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group LP has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $70.38.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 608,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

STEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STEP

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.