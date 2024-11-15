ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.00.

ANSYS stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $340.28. The company had a trading volume of 548,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $275.81 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 110,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 603,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 64,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

