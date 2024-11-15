Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in October

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ANRGF stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32. Anaergia has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.43.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

