Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in October

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Anaergia Price Performance
Shares of ANRGF stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32. Anaergia has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.43.
About Anaergia
