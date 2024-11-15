American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Truist Financial

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on APEI. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

APEI stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.06. 134,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,907. The company has a market capitalization of $319.70 million, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, Director Michael David Braner purchased 59,179 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $831,464.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,788,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,131,066.40. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 117,983 shares of company stock worth $1,747,393. 11.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in American Public Education by 329.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 326,091 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth $2,159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter worth $1,691,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 106,689 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

