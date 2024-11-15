American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on APEI. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on American Public Education from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

American Public Education Trading Down 1.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.15. 88,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,700. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, Director Michael David Braner bought 59,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $831,464.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,788,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,131,066.40. The trade was a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 117,983 shares of company stock worth $1,747,393 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 94.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

