América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 375207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on América Móvil from $21.00 to $20.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in América Móvil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,339,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,219,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,127 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in América Móvil by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,795,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,528,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,671 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 76.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 736,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after buying an additional 317,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,986,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,735,000 after buying an additional 258,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

