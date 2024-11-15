Altrius Capital Management Inc Buys 1,317 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $128.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.84. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $87.17 and a twelve month high of $131.56.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

