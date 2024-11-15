Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 87.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,126,319.10. This trade represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $3,442,233.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,206.90. This represents a 35.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,795 shares of company stock worth $34,471,141. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.7 %

GOOG opened at $177.35 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.40 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

