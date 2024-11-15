Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 146,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 252,697 shares.The stock last traded at $31.34 and had previously closed at $29.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AOSL shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $848.84 million, a PE ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $77,474.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,637.19. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The trade was a 9.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 101.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 100,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 471,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 867.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 123,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

