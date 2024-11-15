Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 43560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 23.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.11.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interests in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
