Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.27 and last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 103873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGM. UBS Group assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $26.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -141.64 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,253,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,400,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,466,000 after purchasing an additional 999,939 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,269,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,014,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,937,000 after buying an additional 711,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,835,000 after buying an additional 688,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

