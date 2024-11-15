Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $91.47 and last traded at $91.71. 4,049,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 17,598,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 87,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 154,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after buying an additional 46,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.