Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the October 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Akoya Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of AKYA opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $154.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.
Institutional Trading of Akoya Biosciences
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 310,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Akoya Biosciences by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on Akoya Biosciences
Akoya Biosciences Company Profile
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Akoya Biosciences
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.