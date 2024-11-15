Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.1 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.08. The stock had a trading volume of 220,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,031. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.11. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $332.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.76.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

