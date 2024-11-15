Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Short Interest Down 40.0% in October

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ainos Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ AIMD opened at $0.48 on Friday. Ainos has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Ainos alerts:

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ainos had a negative net margin of 15,348.14% and a negative return on equity of 75.16%.

Ainos Company Profile

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos’ cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a’s broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.