Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 880.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,409,000 after buying an additional 48,513 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 113,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,229,000 after buying an additional 47,082 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $3,554,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $531.67.

Cable One Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CABO opened at $407.70 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $311.28 and a one year high of $574.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Cable One Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.