Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 1,839 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Celestica were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Celestica by 66.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 32.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC raised its position in Celestica by 90.0% during the second quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Celestica in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.10.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Celestica had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

