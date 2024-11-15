Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $432,000 in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 11,990.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 156.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PAGS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.95.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

