Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $415,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,358 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,665,000 after purchasing an additional 140,791 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth $434,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 167.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Twilio by 78.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at $2,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,581.19. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $119,084.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,431.90. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,830 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.99.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.