Aigen Investment Management LP Has $387,000 Stock Position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFPM. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.16.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $73.67 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.62%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

