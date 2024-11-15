Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 106.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Stryker by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 114.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

Shares of SYK opened at $383.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.72. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.35 and a fifty-two week high of $392.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. This represents a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,381 shares of company stock worth $24,825,275. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

