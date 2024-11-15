Agilis Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Agilis Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Agilis Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Agilis Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 856,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,325,000 after purchasing an additional 649,319 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34,366.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 828,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,831,000 after buying an additional 826,509 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 455,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Tlwm boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 292,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $683,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,837. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $255.58 and a 1 year high of $344.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

