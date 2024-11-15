Agilis Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Agilis Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Agilis Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Agilis Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ROI Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3,428.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 322,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 313,467 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE remained flat at $17.96 during midday trading on Friday. 95,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

