Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Short Interest Down 16.6% in October

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the October 15th total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeries Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aeries Technology stock. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 177,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. owned approximately 1.16% of Aeries Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Aeries Technology alerts:

Aeries Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AERT stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. Aeries Technology has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.12.

Aeries Technology Company Profile

Aeries Technology ( NASDAQ:AERT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeries Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeries Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.