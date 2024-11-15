AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,213 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.18% of AerCap worth $33,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 9.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 157,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AerCap by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 136,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,080,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER stock opened at $95.13 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

