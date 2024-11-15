Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Boosted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $135.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.49 billion, a PE ratio of 125.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.37 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

