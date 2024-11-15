Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 172920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AHEXY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

