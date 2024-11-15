Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.20), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $695.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.00 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance

Shares of AE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Adams Resources & Energy has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31.

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Wednesday.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

