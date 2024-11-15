Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given New $170.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.14. The stock had a trading volume of 445,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,880. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.19. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $65.60 and a 1 year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 47.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,594. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. This represents a 40.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 873,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 870,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,733,000 after acquiring an additional 60,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,494,000 after acquiring an additional 512,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after acquiring an additional 16,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $73,048,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

