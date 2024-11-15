AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $226.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.89.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $169.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $207.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.08 and its 200-day moving average is $180.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AbbVie by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

