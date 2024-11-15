43,841 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,978,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,610,000 after purchasing an additional 118,792 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.