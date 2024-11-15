4,181 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Boston Beer by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Boston Beer by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $320.59 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.40 and a 52-week high of $371.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.82.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

