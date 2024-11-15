3,817 Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,418,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 10,126.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,338,000 after purchasing an additional 193,914 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,384,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,560,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,881,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 347,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,452,000 after purchasing an additional 130,331 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.4 %

CHDN opened at $140.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.66. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $111.10 and a twelve month high of $150.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $628.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.409 per share. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

