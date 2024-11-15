374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Major Shareholder Yaacov Nagar Sells 30,662 Shares

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 30,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $47,219.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,163,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,231,417.32. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Yaacov Nagar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Yaacov Nagar sold 13,771 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $22,309.02.

On Monday, November 4th, Yaacov Nagar sold 37,832 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $53,343.12.

On Thursday, October 31st, Yaacov Nagar sold 462 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $753.06.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Yaacov Nagar sold 44,557 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $78,865.89.

374Water Stock Performance

Shares of SCWO opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. 374Water Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.09.

Institutional Trading of 374Water

374Water ( NASDAQ:SCWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 374Water by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 396,756 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 374Water by 1.7% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 374Water by 20.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 83,198 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of 374Water by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 432,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of 374Water by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 135,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

374Water Company Profile

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

