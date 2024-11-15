22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 380.39% and a negative net margin of 144.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter.

22nd Century Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XXII opened at $0.09 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399,323 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.