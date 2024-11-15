2020 Bulkers Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (OTC:TTBKF)

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTC:TTBKF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

2020 Bulkers Stock Up 3.1 %

TTBKF traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 381. 2020 Bulkers has a 1 year low of C$10.82 and a 1 year high of C$15.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.73.

About 2020 Bulkers

2020 Bulkers Ltd. owns and operates large dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates eight scrubber fitted 208,000 deadweight tonnage Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels. 2020 Bulkers Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

