2020 Bulkers Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (OTC:TTBKF)

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTC:TTBKF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.
2020 Bulkers Stock Up 3.1 %
TTBKF traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 381. 2020 Bulkers has a 1 year low of C$10.82 and a 1 year high of C$15.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.73.
About 2020 Bulkers
