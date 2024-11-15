1,714 Shares in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFMO. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 431,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 30,610.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 414,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,679,000 after purchasing an additional 412,936 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 207,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,341,000. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 84,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter.

VFMO stock opened at $171.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.02. The firm has a market cap of $582.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

