12,813 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.6% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,676,000 after purchasing an additional 338,494 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $508.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $487.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.42. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $382.66 and a 52-week high of $515.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

